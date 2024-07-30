RBI’s new liquidity norms likely to cut credit growth, hit NIM: CRAs

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new norms tightening LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) may lead to a short-term slowdown in credit growth and a cut in Net Interest Margins(NIM), according to two credit rating agencies (CRAs).

The RBI notified changes in LCR, which refers to the maximum limit of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) that banks must hold to pay off short-term liabilities . The LCR in Q4 FY24 was at 130%. This would drop to 113% to 116% if the norms kick in, said ICRA in a report. The order is expected to come into force from April 1, 2025.

The move may reduce credit growth and NIM in the short run, said Crisil in its statement. The change would mean banks will have to shore up more to compensate the reduction in deposits. In the long run, however, the norms are expected to increase the resilience of banks.

The impact is likely to be felt more in private sector banks as they would have to change business strategies to compensate for the loss, said ICRA. Banks that are on the lower end of LCR ( 120%) might have to shore up more deposits to deploy them in HQLA. “They can also relook at slowing their credit growth and reduce their share of wholesale funding to reduce their total outflows and recoup loss of LCR” ICRA added.

RBI’s new regulation assumes significance at a time when the credit-to-deposit ratio of banks was at a five-year high of 78% in March and expected to rise in the coming months, said ICRA.

