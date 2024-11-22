 />

November 22, 2024

RBI slaps ₹61 lakh fine on RBL bank for KYC violations

Published - November 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India has directed RBL Bank to pay a fine of ₹61.4 lakh for violating its ‘Know Your Customer’ or KYC directions, noting that the lender did not obtain officially valid documents (OVDs) while opening certain credit card accounts and was found allotting multiple customer identification codes to certain customers instead of an unique customer identification code (UCIC) for each customer.

The violations were found after the bank gave an oral submission and response to a show-cause notice from the RBI asking why a fine should not be imposed on “its failure to comply with the said RBI directions.”

“The action is based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. Further, imposition of monetary penalty is without prejudice to any other action that may be initiated by RBI against the bank,” the RBI said in its statement.

