ADVERTISEMENT

RBI proposes tighter norms for Aadhar-enabled payment system operators

Published - July 31, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The RBI has released a draft circular proposing due diligence to be undertaken by banks to verify Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) touchpoint operators.

The notification is as per RBI’s Know Your Customer (KYC) master direction of 2016.

The banking watchdog proposed that KYC updation be carried out for operators who have not performed any financial transaction for six months straight, before further enabling the operator. In addition, the RBI said AePS touch-point operators must be monitored on an ongoing basis by banks that have acquired them and all the agents must adhere to National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) regulations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US