RBI proposes tighter norms for Aadhar-enabled payment system operators

The RBI has released a draft circular proposing due diligence to be undertaken by banks to verify Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) touchpoint operators.

The notification is as per RBI’s Know Your Customer (KYC) master direction of 2016.

The banking watchdog proposed that KYC updation be carried out for operators who have not performed any financial transaction for six months straight, before further enabling the operator. In addition, the RBI said AePS touch-point operators must be monitored on an ongoing basis by banks that have acquired them and all the agents must adhere to National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) regulations.