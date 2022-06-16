RBI lifts business curbs on Mastercard

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card | Photo Credit: THOMAS WHITE

RBI had banned new domestic customer additions (debit, credit or prepaid) by Mastercard Asia / Pacific onto its card network from July 22, 2021 for non-compliance with guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it had lifted business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd following satisfactory compliance with guidelines.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,” the RBI said.

RBI had imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021 for non-compliance with the guidelines.