New Articles

RBI lifts business curbs on Mastercard

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card | Photo Credit: THOMAS WHITE

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it had lifted business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd following satisfactory compliance with guidelines.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,” the RBI said.

RBI had imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021 for non-compliance with the guidelines.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2022 7:54:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/incoming/rbi-lifts-business-curbs-on-mastercard/article65533430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY