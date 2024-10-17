GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RBI orders ‘cease and desist’ on 4 NBFCs for usurious pricing

Updated - October 17, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday ordered four non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) to cease and desist from sanction and disbursal of loans, charging them with usurious pricing and other regulatory deviations.

The NBFCs rapped by the central bank are Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd., the MFI arm of Manappuram Finance Ltd., Arohan Financial Services Ltd., Mitsubishi UFG-backed DMI Finance Private Ltd., and Navi Finserv Ltd.

“This action is based on material supervisory concerns observed in the pricing policy of these companies in terms of their weighted average lending rate (WALR) and the interest spread charged over their cost of funds,” the RBI said in a notification.

In addition to usurious pricing, the four NBFCs were also found to be in violation of regulatory guidelines on assessment of household income and consideration of existing or proposed monthly repayment obligations in respect of microfinance.

Apart from this, the banking regulator had also found deviations such asevergreening of loans, conduct of gold loans portfolio, mandated disclosure requirements on interest rates and fees, and outsourcing of core financial services, among others.

The business restrictions will kick in on October 21 and will not affect the services provided to existing customers. The curbs will be reviewed once the RBI is satisfied with theremedial actions taken by the companies, the RBI said in the notification.

Navi Finserv and Asirvad Microfinance, in separate statements, said they value the RBI’s fieedback and would strive to address all the concerns raised by the regulator. Asirvad said a board meeting has been convened urgently, and the board will monitor the corrective action in a time-bound plan.

Navi Finserv said it was reviewing the directions received from the RBI and would address all the concerns raised by the banking regulator.

“Navi Finserv Limited is committed to conducting its business operations with the highest standards of compliance, customer service, and transparency,” the company said in a statement.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST

