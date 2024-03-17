GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ravi Narayana Reddy’s granddaughter expresses concern over ‘distortion of Telangana Freedom Struggle’

Certain accounts of heroism and sacrifice are often overlooked or distorted, raising questions about the integrity of Telangana’s historical narrative, she says

March 17, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Granddaughter of the renowned freedom fighter and former MP Ravi Narayana Reddy, Ravi Pratibha Reddy, has underscored the importance of honouring and remembering those who played a pivotal role in the Telangana peasant movement against the autocratic Nizam rule and sacrificed their lives.

In a statement on Sunday, she highlighted the significance of acknowledging the historical struggle of Telangana, which symbolizes the unwavering determination of its people against oppression. She specifically mentioned figures such as Ravi Narayana Reddy, Baddam Yella Reddy, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, and Arutla Kamala Devi, who courageously opposed the tyrannical rule of the Nizam. She emphasised that Telangana’s armed resistance was fuelled by the sacrifices of over 4000 martyrs, whose blood and sweat paved the way for freedom from autocratic rule.

However, she expressed concerns regarding the portrayal of the Telangana peasant movement in various mediums, including movies and political narratives. Ms. Ravi Prathibha Reddy noted that certain accounts of heroism and sacrifice are often overlooked or distorted, raising questions about the integrity of Telangana’s historical narrative. She called for a more comprehensive and accurate representation of the struggles and contributions of all involved in the movement.

Remembering her grandfather’s role, Pratibha Reddy praised his selflessness and philanthropy, citing his notable acts of generosity, including the donation of 500 acres of land to the poor and 50 tolas of gold to Mahatma Gandhi for the ‘Harijan Sevak Sangh’, and added that his legacy continues to inspire generations.

