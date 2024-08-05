Ranchi HC tells Jharkhand government to file response in assets case against BJP leaders

The Ranchi High Court sought a response from the Jharkhand government and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case against five former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers of the Raghubar Das government that was in power in the State from 2014 to 2019 on August 5.

A division bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava directed the State government and the ACB to file a reply through an affidavit within four weeks. The bench asked the ACB about the action taken so far and the current status of the ongoing investigation. A detailed hearing of the case will be held after four weeks.

In 2020, petitioner Pankaj Kumar Yadav filed a PIL alleging that five BJP leaders had amassed disproportionate assets when the Raghubar Das government was in office. Amar Kumar Bauri, Randhir Kumar Singh, Neera Yadav, Louis Marandi and Neelkanth Singh Munda were part of the State Cabinet between 2014 and 2019. Except Mr. Marandi, the rest are members of the present Assembly.

The PIL alleged that during the 2014 election, Mr. Bauri, now the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, had declared assets of ₹7.33 lakh and by 2019 it went up to ₹89.41 lakh; Mr. Singh had shown assets worth ₹88.92 lakh which, five years later, became ₹5.06 crore. Ms. Neera’s assets grew from ₹80.59 lakh in 2014 to ₹3.65 crore in 2019 and Mr. Marandi, who had assets of ₹2.25 crore in 2014, declared assets worth ₹9.06 crore in 2019. Mr. Munda’s assets of ₹1.46 crore increased to ₹4.35 crore, the PIL said. The petitioner had alleged that assets increased in the range of 100% to 1,100%.

Last July, in response to the PIL, the Hemant Soren Cabinet gave a nod for a preliminary inquiry against the five leaders. In the investigation, the ACB had confirmed that there was an unexpected increase in the assets of all the five former Ministers. On this basis, the ACB registered separate inquiries against the leaders and handed over the investigation to five officers of DSP rank.

