Rakesh Chaurasia and Shashank create incredible artistic synergy

Following their opening item, Rakesh Chaurasia casually said the joint rendition of Hamsadhwani was effectively “sound testing”. Co-flautist S. Shashank toed the lighthearted spirit, enquiring if the acoustics performed satisfactorily.

For the applauding audience, this verbal rally between the two main artistes set the pitch for the concert of two-and-a-quarter hours. The duo spoke a little more just after their 22-minute Muthuswami Dikshitar’s ‘Vatapi Ganapatim’. Rakesh, hinting at the subsequent main suite, said Madhuvanti will be his share. The corresponding Carnatic raga, he announced, will be…and left it for Shashank to finish. Dharmavati, said the southerner, citing certain theoretical differences between the two. To which, Rakesh said, “Like us, you know.” Agreeing, Shashank laughed again.

To be precise, Madhuvanti dodges the rishabha in the arohana and is uneven in the upward progression. On the other hand, Dharmavati is a complete raga, 59th in the Melakarta configuration. That apart, Madhuvanti exists on its own in Carnatic, thoroughly steeped in north Indian ethos. So, why not prompt the audience to contrast than compare? Maybe this pursuit was a key yardstick in the selection of ragas down the jugalbandi at Krishna Gana Sabha on December 22.

The Dhrupad idiom that propels Hindustani instrumental has its fair amount of structural similarity with the ragam-tanam-pallavi of Carnatic. Upcountry, the abstract alap gives way to two-part jor-jhala, where the raga furthermore reveals its identity with a notional presence of rhythm that gains pace over time. This is much like the Carnatic tanam. Shashank did touch upon this point in his introductory remark, but it was met with a careless interjection from Rakesh, who uttered the word, in reinforcement, as talam (meaning beat; hence not way off the mark either).

Rakesh, eight years elder to the 45-year-old Shashank, began the alap(ana), typically unhurriedly. Shashank, incidentally, is among the Carnatic exponents who habitually explores the charm of slow phrases. So, he faced no need for a major compromise, though Shashank’s own breath was often audible along such meditative stretches. On this front, Rakesh sounded cleaner. In both alap and jor-jhala (30 minutes in all), Shashank heralded the higher notes by suddenly blowing out a flurry of shrill notes. His masterly surfing of the fingers along the bamboo holes was met with equally pleasing staccato-style punctuations from Rakesh, a nephew of bansuri legend Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Its ornate patterns give the Carnatic swaraprastara a natural edge over the gurgling of syllables in Hindustani. Rakesh largely overcame this systemic drawback with personal brilliance, apparently fuelled by homework and exposure to such collaborations. Capping up the composition, initially set to seven beats, was a harmoniously interactive percussive session in adi/teen taal between Patri Satish Kumar (mridangam) and Ojas Adhiya (tabla). If Dharmavati has evolved as a loan raga in Hindustani recently, Carnatic already has Durga in its classical repertoire. Yet when Rakesh played the pentatonic melody, Shashank thoughtfully picked Shuddha Saveri in response. This, once more, brought out the dissimilar Dravidian flair in pleasant doses. It even led Rakesh to play Durga on the lines of ‘Darine Telusukonti’, the famed Tyagaraja kriti taken up by Shashank. Then, in total freedom, Rakesh presented a ditty in folksy Pahadi, flavoured by the ethos of the lower Himalayas.

The swansong was in Hindustani Bhairavi even as Shashank’s treatment of ‘Venkatachala nilayam’ (Purandara Dasar) divulged the degree of organic Carnaticisation in the equivalent Sindhubhairavi. Such an artistic synergy was evident right from the start, when Rakesh’s partnered alap of Hamsdhwani stood in tune with the briskly treatment of the southern raga. Nice jamming defined the sol-fa sequences in ‘Vatapi’.

