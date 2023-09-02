Rajasekhar threatened officials probing plaint against him: Speaker

September 02, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

:

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel charged Special Secretary (Vigilance and Services) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar with pressurizing Assembly officials in connection with a complaint against him being investigated by the Welfare of OBCs [Other Backward Classes] Committee and the Committee of Privileges. The Speaker said there have been “attempts to paralyse the Assembly Committees and Secretariat” by the Delhi government’s Service Department.

Mr. Goel said officials of the Services Department rang up Assembly officials on August 28-29. “The [Assembly] officials were asked to submit requests in writing seeking transfer from the Secretariat,” the Speaker said, adding that the Assembly officials were told that if they did not cooperate, they could face suspension and disciplinary action.

“It is shocking that officers of the Services Department called the Assembly officers and threatened them with transfers and disciplinary action. It is a direct interference in the working of the Legislature, unheard of in any other State,” the Speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Goel added that the Assembly’s Welfare of OBCs Committee is examining a complaint according to which Mr. Rajasekhar was appointed on the basis of a false OBC certificate.

When reached for a comment, Mr. Rajasekhar did not respond. However, a source close to the Special Secretary said the Speaker’s Office had sent three Delhi MLAs to Mr. Rajasekhar’s hometown in Andhra Pradesh to verify whether he belongs to the Gavara community, notified as an OBC community by the National Commission for Backward Classes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Parvesh Sahib Singh, BJP leader and Lok Sabha member, posted a purported letter by the Chairman of Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh, stating that Mr. Rajasekhar belongs to the Gavara community.

The Speaker said he had written to the Lieutenant-Governor seeking disciplinary action against the Service Department officials, including the Special Secretary. When reached for a comment, Raj Niwas did not respond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.