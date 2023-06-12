Rainbow Children’s Hospital gets JCI accreditation

June 12, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rainbow Children’s Hospital on Monday announced that they have been accredited with ‘Gold Seal of Quality Approval’ from the Joint Commission International.

The accreditation recognises the hospital facility located in Banjara Hills underscoring their dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services on a global scale.

The hospital had to meet a checklist of 13 chapters and 1,200 measurable elements stipulated by JCI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman and managing director of the hospital, Dr Ramesh Kancharla said that the achievement is a testament to the teamwork, collective efforts and commitment including the compassionate care provided by the nurses and other staff members. JCI’s comprehensive standards cover various healthcare domains, including access to care, patient assessment, medication management, quality improvement and more.

The hospital underwent a thorough and robust assessment from JCI led by two assessors from the USA and one from Taiwan which lasted for five days, informed group medical director Dr K Prashanth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.