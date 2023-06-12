ADVERTISEMENT

Rainbow Children’s Hospital gets JCI accreditation

June 12, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rainbow Children’s Hospital on Monday announced that they have been accredited with ‘Gold Seal of Quality Approval’ from the Joint Commission International. 

The accreditation recognises the hospital facility located in Banjara Hills underscoring their dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services on a global scale.

The hospital had to meet a checklist of 13 chapters and 1,200 measurable elements stipulated by JCI.

Chairman and managing director of the hospital, Dr Ramesh Kancharla said that the achievement is a testament to the teamwork, collective efforts and commitment including the compassionate care provided by the nurses and other staff members. JCI’s comprehensive standards cover various healthcare domains, including access to care, patient assessment, medication management, quality improvement and more. 

The hospital underwent a thorough and robust assessment from JCI led by two assessors from the USA and one from Taiwan which lasted for five days, informed group medical director Dr K Prashanth.

