Rain-related complaints can be registered on toll-free numbers, WhatsApp

Additional workers deployed at State and District Emergency Control Centres, says Minister

Additional workers deployed at State and District Emergency Control Centres, says Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has deployed additional workers at the State and District Emergency Control Centres in view of the rain across the State, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran has said.

Members of the public can report their grievances on the toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 and also through WhatsApp on 9445869848. Complaints can also be registered on the TNSMART application. Chennai residents can record complaints about water stagnation on 1913, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran advised citizens to keep a tab on the announcements made by the government during the monsoon. He said fishermen were being given regular updates on the weather conditions and advised not to venture into dangerous areas for fishing.