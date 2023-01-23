Railways introduces Aadhaar-based authentication system to prevent impersonation in recruitment exams

January 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

In a bid to prevent impersonation in recruitment examinations, the Ministry of Railways has introduced an Aadhaar-based biometric authentication process for job aspirants.

Official sources told The Hindu that the system was used for the first time during a recruitment exam that was conducted in multiple phases between August 17 and October 11, 2022. The identities of around 95% of the 1.1 crore candidates was verified using this process.

RailTel, a public sector undertaking under the Indian Railways, tied up with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to access biometric (fingerprinting) details of the applicants.

“The biometric details of Aadhaar-card holders are stored in an encrypted manner in the UIDAI server. RailTel acted as the interface for us to verify the applicant identity,” the sources said.

Computer-based examinations for recruitment occur phase-wise in designated centres over various shifts. The sources said: “We pulled off 99 shifts over five phases in 33 days to accommodate 1.1 crore applicants, with each shift having 1.25 lakh candidates. The candidates register their biometrics at the exam centre. We were able to verify and authenticate these biometrics with UIDAI within a short span of 30 minutes.”

The exams were conducted to fill 1,03,769 Level 1 posts, including in high-risk categories such as trackman and pointsman.

The Railways has been reeling under the menace of applicants forging their identities and asking someone else to appear in the recruitment exams on their behalf.

A crucial component of a trackman’s job is to patrol railway tracks by running or walking within a designated area of 8 km and also lift heavy machinery. They are required to undertake physical efficiency tests.

“We have earlier had cases where fake candidates have appeared for written tests and physical efficiency tests that require candidates to run 1,500 metres in 4.15 minutes. At times, the quality of photographs on their ID is really bad and it’s hard to verify identity. Biometric authentication will nip these issues in the bud,” the sources said.

“In one instance of impersonation in the past, a colour-blind loco-pilot (train driver) was accidentally hired. Without impersonating, there is no way the loco-pilot would have landed the job,” they added.

During the third phase of the examination, which lasted over 10 days, the UIDAI servers faced glitches on one day, which led to a lower number of candidates (only 37%) getting vetted on that day.

“That brought down our average slightly, but still 95% authentication is a high number. Despite stating that Aadhaar-based authentication is voluntary, we achieved a record number,” they said.