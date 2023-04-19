PWD is the authority to evict encroachments on Veeraraghavan eri: Chengalpattu District Collector

April 19, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Chennai

The authority to take action against encroachments near Veeraraghavan lake is the Public Works Department (PWD), said Chengalpattu district collector before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Chengalpattu collector, in a case pertaining to contamination of Veeraraghavan lake in Thiruneermalai village said as per revenue records 284 encroachments were found near the lake and 30 in the catchment area. The Tambaram Municipal Corporation had issued notices to all of them in September 2022.

“The Veeraraghavan eri was a lake which had irrigated around 37 acres of land under its ayacuts and was owned by the PWD. Hence the authority to take action against encroachment on the lake is the PWD under Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachments Act, 2007,” the collector said in a status report filed before the tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a case filed by Chromepet resident Solomon Raja, it was alleged that untreated sewage water was illegally diverted into storm water drains that eventually reached and polluted the Veeraraghavan lake. Mr. Raja stated that stagnation of sewage water in the storm water drain increased mosquito breeding and caused health issues.

Upon NGT’s direction, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the area along with Thiruneermalai and Maraimalai nagar panchayat officials and found although underground sewer lines were set up, sewage and sullage from several areas of Thiruneermalai discharged into Veeraraghavan lake from the northern and southern sides. The TNPCB found the lake covered with water hyacinths indicating contamination.