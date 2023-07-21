ADVERTISEMENT

PWD continues mop-up drive to clear sludge, pump out water 

July 21, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department on Thursday carried out another round of intensive cleaning. A senior PWD official said the department is working on a war footing and removed a large amount of silt and garbage from behind by the floodwaters on the roads and floodplains. “Mechanical brooming and pumping out of water are being carried out to clean the major roads that were flooded. Apart from the road near Rajghat, all other roads have been cleaned,” he said.

“Rajghat couldn’t be cleared completely owing to overflowing drains nearby,” the official added. 

The civic body is now preparing to clean the floodplains as and when the water recedes completely from places like Yamuna Khadar, Madanpur Khadar, Yamuna Bazaar etc. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US