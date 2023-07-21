HamberMenu
PWD continues mop-up drive to clear sludge, pump out water 

July 21, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department on Thursday carried out another round of intensive cleaning. A senior PWD official said the department is working on a war footing and removed a large amount of silt and garbage from behind by the floodwaters on the roads and floodplains. “Mechanical brooming and pumping out of water are being carried out to clean the major roads that were flooded. Apart from the road near Rajghat, all other roads have been cleaned,” he said.

“Rajghat couldn’t be cleared completely owing to overflowing drains nearby,” the official added. 

The civic body is now preparing to clean the floodplains as and when the water recedes completely from places like Yamuna Khadar, Madanpur Khadar, Yamuna Bazaar etc. 

