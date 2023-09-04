Puttur woman accuses former boyfriend of tarnishing her image on social media

September 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 21-year-old woman from Nettanige Mudnur in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada has accused a 20-year-old man from Bengaluru, with whom she was in relationship, of misusing her photo to project her in a wrong light on the Instagram.

In her complaint with the Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station, the woman, a student of a government teachers’ training institute in Kasaragod, Kerala, said she came in contact with 20-year-old Upendra, a resident of Singapura in Bengaluru, through Snapchat in 2019. They exchanged photos, messages and also had long chats on their mobile phones.

She met Upendra in Bengaluru when she had visited her sister’s house in May 2020. The relation got stained in 2021 and they stopped interacting with each other then. In May 2022, she said, Upendra opened Instagram account in her name and used her photo. He then sent friend requests to several of her contacts, including her brother, which were accepted.

He then used her photo to create a story stating, “Anyone interested in nudes of me, DM me lets have some fun , As always love you, DM meee”. He also created another story stating “Lets make it more interesting at 1k followers. Just few more members. Everyone will be getting replies. Love you all”, the woman alleged.

The CEN Police registered her complaint on August 31 under Section 66 (C) of Information Technology Act. The police said notice has been served to the accused to appear before the police for questioning. Meanwhile, the letter is being written to Meta seeking details related to posts made on Instagram account created by Upendra.

Earlier cases

Similarly, a 35-year-old woman of Kompadavu filed a complaint with Manglauru’s Bajpe police on August 14 accusing her husband, who is staying abroad and is separated, of creating an Instagram account in her name and posting her pictures to project her as a woman seeking sexual relationships.

A 41-year old woman filed a complaint with Sullia police on August 6 accusing her friend Krishna, a resident of Bengaluru, of morphing pictures of hers and her daughter to create reels and project the two in a wrong light on Instagram.

