Public hearing on expansion of Ashok Leyland’s foundry unit in Ennore ends abruptly

September 30, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The public hearing by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for expansion of Ashok Leyland’s foundry unit in Ennore on Friday came to a halt after local people opposed the project citing health and environmental concerns. Authorities postponed the hearing to a later date.

The company has applied for environmental clearance to increase the manufacturing capacity of ferrous castings from 2,790 TPM (total productive maintenance) to 6,125 TPM - more than double of its current capacity. In the hearing, held at a community hall in Sivagami Nagar, Ennore Express Road.

Locals said Ennore was already affected by pollution caused by industries and that the expansion of Ashok Leyland’s foundry unit must not be allowed.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project noted that the discharge of waste material such as stack emission, wastewater and solid wastes from process operations “can have some adverse impacts on public safety and health in the surrounding area, if appropriate treatment procedures are not followed.”

The locals on Friday raised concerns about respiratory issues faced by the community. As commotion ensued, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, who was present at the hearing, postponed the public consultation. The new date has not been announced yet.

