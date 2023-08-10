Public hearing on Adani’s Kattupalli Port postponed

August 10, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The public hearing on the expansion of Adani group’s Kattupalli Port has been postponed by Tiruvallur district authorities. The hearing was scheduled to be held by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on September 5 at Kalanji village, Kattupalli.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the Tiruvallur District Collector said several representations were received to conduct the hearing in more than one location to enable the public to express their views on the project. “On the basis of the above representations, the public hearing announced on 05.09.2023 for the project of M/s. Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt. Limited, Kattupalli village, Ponneri taluk, Tiruvallur district, stands postponed,” the notice said.

As per the notice, the revised date, time, and location for the public hearing will be intimated by the TNPCB in due course. The postponement comes amid renewed resistance from environmental activists raising concerns about the project.

The expansion of the port, initially announced in 2019, from its current area of 330 acres to 6,111 acres received strong backlash from activists and the Opposition parties as they said it would cause immense damage to the wetland ecosystem of Ennore-Pulicat, in turn affecting livelihoods of the local fishing community and pose flooding risks in Chennai.