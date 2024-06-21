Public asked to alert police to illegal liquor sale, brewing

In the light of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha headed a meeting of officials to check any attempt at illicit liquor brewing or sale with the combined efforts of the district administration and the police.

A press release said people who came across illicit liquor brewing or sale in city or rural areas should alert the officials through toll-free number 10581, police control room number 100 and Madurai police WhatsApp number 83000 21100. The secrecy of the informer would be maintained, the release added.

