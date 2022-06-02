PU instructs affiliated colleges to curb political activities on campus

June 02, 2022 22:45 IST

Periyar University has sent a circular to all affiliated colleges, asking them to curb political activities on their campuses.

The circular was issued by University Registrar D. Gopi, as per the order of Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan. It said the colleges should instruct the students to concentrate on their studies, and guide them in this regard. The college administration should assure the students and their parents that it will not allow anything on the campus that affects their studies, the Registrar said in the circular.

On Thursday, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), led by its State president A.T. Kannan, staged a demonstration before Periyar’s statue near the Salem Collectorate, and raised slogans against Periyar University. The circular violated Article 19 of the Constitution, they said.

Later, they submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer (DRO) in charge, R. Kavitha, urging the government to take action against the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor and withdraw the circular.

When contacted, Professor Jagannathan said the circular had been issued on the basis of another circular from the Higher Education Department.