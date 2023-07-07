Protests in Srinagar over installation of smart electricity meters

July 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - SRINAGAR

Parts of Srinagar city, where protests had become rare after the reading down of Article 370 in 2019, witnessed a rare bout of street protests on Thursday, with shopkeepers downing their shutters and locals blocking roads to oppose the Lieutenant-Governor administration’s move to install smart meters.

Several parts of Srinagar, including Nowhatta, Razai Kadal, Gojwara and Hawal, witnessed traffic snarls due to road blockade. Elderly men and women sat in the middle of the roads to protest installation of smart meters.

“We are demanding removal of smart meters from our houses. We cannot afford electricity bills. We have been paying flat rates of ₹920 per month. Even that amount is unaffordable to many. Our locality is home to mostly the labour class,” said Amina Jan, who was leading a protest.

Several women protesters sang sarcastic songs as part of the protest. Locals alleged that electricity supply to several localities were cut off to put pressure on them to adopt meters. “It was after the intervention of the police that electricity was restored. What will we do in winters? We can’t afford to pay huge bills to keep our houses warm. We want a flat rate for poor localities,” Ejaz Ahmad, another protester, said.

Protesters threatened to continue demonstrations till the meters were removed. “Let them put us in jails or kill us once for all,” another protester said.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the city after the protests. Armour vehicles were placed at several volatile points to keep the protesters at bay. Police personnel also increased patrolling of streets to end protests.

The administration has launched a major drive to install meters in Kashmir. The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited has decided to register all new consumers for new electric connections on a prepaid basis. as part of its smart metering project. In the first phase, 57,000 meters have been installed and 1.25 lakh smart meters will be installed during phase 2, officials said.

“Installation of smart meters continues in downtown Srinagar with significant progress. Smart meters help our consumers to use electricity judiciously, thereby enhancing the overall availability and reliability of power supply,” a KPDL spokesman said.