Protests in Chikkamagaluru

December 05, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Hassan:

Tension prevailed in Chikkamagaluru city on Saturday when workers of both the Congress and the BJP staged protests against each other over remarks made against their respective leaders.

Congress workers had called for a protest in front of BJP MLA and party’s national general secretary C.T.Ravi’s residence in Basavanahalli Extension in the city, condemning his recent remarks against former CM Sidaramaiah. Recently in a public programme, Mr.Ravi had referred to Siddaramaiah in a different name, suggesting him to be from a particular religion.

Condemning his remarks, the party had gathered near his house with the intention to lay siege to his house. However, on the other side, supporters of Mr. Ravi gathered to stage a counter-protest. The police stopped Congress workers at a distance from the MLA’s residence. Both the groups were engaged in raising slogans against each other.

The police had a tough time handling the two groups. The police took BJP workers into custody and brought the situation under control. The protests affected traffic on the main road of Basavanahalli.