Protest against CAA doesn’t amount to insurgency: Tahir Hussain to court

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday told a Delhi court that protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens in meetings does not amount to “armed rebellion” or “insurgency”.

Mr. Hussain made the submission through his counsel Rajiv Mohan in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. The court has been hearing arguments on the framing charges in the larger conspiracy case pertaining to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots on a daily basis.

The former AAP councillor and 17 other people are accused in the case, including student activist Sharjeel Imam and former JNU student Umar Khalid, who have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mr. Hussain said four years after the riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured, the trial in the case is yet to start and that the investigative agencies still have no “legally admissible” evidence against him.

The police have claimed the north-east Delhi riots were a result of a “deep-rooted” conspiracy hatched months before the communal flare-up.

