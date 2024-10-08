Profitability of small brokers to dip on new SEBI F&O rules: CRISIL

A series of regulatory measures announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to curb retail participation in F&O (futures and options) trade, may lead to small and discount brokers losing margins and profitability, according to a research note prepared by credit rating agency Crisil.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the note, the move has prompted brokers to rework their revenue and cost models to deal with the potential losses arising out of complying with the new norms. Full compliance might be a challenge as the brokerages might be constrained by competition, the note added.

The impact of the increase in transaction charges may be more severe for discount brokers as they cater more to retail consumers. This is because the new SEBI norms mandate uniform amounts be charged as transaction charges in place of volume-wise charges. Another change that may reduce profitability for discount brokers is that the transaction charges levied on retail investors must be the same as those paid to exchanges. Large discount brokers who made a major portion of their profit from the difference between charges collected from clients and paid to exchanges, will now experience a cut in margins. Discount brokers are those that charge lower commissions for trading services and do not usually indulge in investment advice or research.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new reforms might also negatively impact propitiatory traders — those who invest using their capital. Full-service brokers may face a less significant loss in profitability— less than 10%, according to the note.

“Brokers are also looking to expand and strengthen their other product offerings, such as margin trade financing, and distribution. However, they may take some time to fully recoup the revenue loss from the recent regulatory changes” said Aesha Maru, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings.

The regulatory changes , although strengthening the market, may make it difficult for small brokers to scale up and increase compliance costs, said Crisil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.