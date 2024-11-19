Prioritise higher exports and lower energy bills for 8% growth: CEA

India can grow at a pace of 8% by focusing on raising exports and ensuring cheaper availability of industrial energy, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday, but hinted that export growth could be difficult in a world that is increasingly turning protectionist.

Noting that India had one of its best decades between 2003-04 and 2013-14 because of a high export growth rate in that phase, the CEA said the country has always followed the global trend in growth.

“Global export growth is an important requirement for India to perform well on the export front and that is going to be a big challenge if you are going to face a world of tariff increases and domestic production, friend-shoring and on-shoring of global trade. Volumes itself will come down,” the CEA said at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. The comment assumes significance in the context of Donald Trump’s return as the U.S. President and his stated focus on fixing what he calls “tariff abusers” like China and India.

Mr. Nageswaran also counted the outcomes of the climate talks as part of the obstacles to India’s path to higher growth. While recognizing the need to push for green transition, he argued that India may not be able to completely abide by the green transition rules. This is especially because developed economies were not following common but differentiated responsibilities that were agreed upon in the Paris pact, he noted.

He further said that the green transition can sometimes make the adoption of new technologies costlier and thus, increase power prices for industries.

“I think the next four years might be very important from the Indian standpoint in terms of keeping energy prices affordable. And that’s very, very critical if we have to sustain the growth rates of between 6.5% and 7%,” he said. Besides global factors, the local factors such as the efficiency of domestic electricity generation and distribution will also have to be improved increased to achieve lower energy prices.

The CEA highlighted that larger share of profits of top BSE companies were accrued because of higher profitability and this was stagnating wage growth. He however maintained that government action to fix the skewed ratio between capital and labour incomes will compound the problem and “come in the way” of India becoming a developed country.

Government deregulation alone will not be enough, he noted, adding that the private sector needs to be more willing to increase investments.