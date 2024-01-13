‘Prime Minister Modi ashamed of slums, wants to demolish them all in this biting cold,’ alleges Delhi Minister Atishi

January 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

As Delhi witnessed its coldest morning this winter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “systematically demolishing slums in a conspiracy to remove them all” from the Capital, adding that it would fight tooth and nail to prevent such a step, especially in the biting cold.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels “ashamed” at the sight of slum dwellers, which has led the Centre to order the demolition of slums in the Capital.

“Two days ago, there was a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office, under the chairmanship of his advisor Tarun Kapoor. This meeting was attended by officials from all land-owning agencies in Delhi, such as the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi], Railways, DDA [Delhi Development Authority], and others. They were sternly instructed to completely remove slums from the city, ensuring that none remain,” Ms. Atishi said, adding that past demolitions were carried out in an “inhuman” manner without rehabilitating the slum dwellers.

“In November, central agencies issued a special order during GRAP [Graded Response Action Plan, to mitigate the impact of air pollution] and razed the slums behind Mathura Road at Sunder Nagar against the rules. This conspiracy to demolish slums is being carried out because Prime Minister Modi does not want slums in Delhi,” the Minister said, adding that the presence of the dwellings “embarrassed” Mr. Modi in front of foreign dignitaries.

“That is why, during the G-20 summit, many slums in the Capital were covered with green fabric from the outside. The PM likes neither the slums, nor those who live in them,” she said.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj added that no big city can claim immunity from the presence of slums, and that it the duty of the Centre to rehabilitate them. “In the last few hours, most of the demolitions took place on land belonging to the Centre, despite a clear-cut policy on the matter. Hundreds of people became homeless overnight,” he said.

‘AAP responsible’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rubbished the allegations, saying that the “politically frustrated” AAP was complaining about issues for which itself was responsible.

“The AAP government has not allowed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Delhi, and hasn’t allotted around 50,000 constructed Rajiv Awas houses to the urban poor, thus denying them a chance at a better life. The DDA, on the Centre’s instructions, has implemented the Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan projects in three places, but the Delhi government itself hasn’t implemented the scheme at a jhuggi cluster on its own land,” he said.

Coldest morning

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its lowest temperature this winter on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.9 degrees Celsius — 3.5 degrees below the season’s average, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Indira Gandh Airport reported “zero” visibility with very dense fog conditions in the early hours of Friday, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature is likely to hover between 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in the next week, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature on Friday stood at 19.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree less than the season’s normal., and is likely to hover around 19 to 20 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

