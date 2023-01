January 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday will virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre at Mahadevpur village in Bibinagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The President will be inaugurating the centre at 4 p.m. from the central office of Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be gracing the occasion along with other dignitaries.