President Murmu virtually inaugurates Brahma Kumaris Silent Retreat Centre at Bibinagar

January 03, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President of India Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre at Bibinagar on Tuesday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was present at the centre during the event.

President Murmu who attended other programmes at the headquarters of Brahma Kumari movement in Mount Abu virtually inaugurated the centre at Bibinagar. Addressing the gathering the President stressed on the importance of spirituality in life of every individual for leading a peaceful life. She also thanked Dada Lekhraj, founder of Brahma Kumaris, who took a great lead in empowering women as great administrators of the organization.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, speaking on the occasion, praised the activities of Brahma Kumaris which is helping society in empowerment.