President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card

November 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu received a new voter ID card from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P. Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. She will now be eligible to cast her vote from the New Delhi district in forthcoming elections. Earlier this month, the CEO had visited the President to facilitate the change in address on her voter ID card from Odisha to Delhi.

The process “exemplifies the dedication to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process at the highest levels of governance,” according to Election Commission officials.