HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card

November 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu received a new voter ID card from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P. Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. She will now be eligible to cast her vote from the New Delhi district in forthcoming elections. Earlier this month, the CEO had visited the President to facilitate the change in address on her voter ID card from Odisha to Delhi.

The process “exemplifies the dedication to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process at the highest levels of governance,” according to Election Commission officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.