Pradhan’s letter to Stalin primarily about signing PM-SHRI MoU, clarifies Union Ministry

Published - September 01, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Education has clarified that Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday primarily pertained to the Centre’s appeal to the latter to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementing the PM-SHRI scheme.

Mr. Pradhan had written to Mr. Stalin, following the Chief Minister’s letter to the Prime Minister on August 27 seeking release of funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme to Tamil Nadu for FY 2024-25.

In response to The Hindu’s article on Saturday, Education Ministry asks T.N. to sign PM-SHRI MoU to get Samagra Shiksha funds, a spokesperson from the Ministry said, “The story about Education Minister’s letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister regarding the signing of the PM SHRI MoU is misleading because it is suggesting a quid pro quo, which is incorrect... The letter is primarily about the PM SHRI MoU, and possibilities under the NEP 2020, more so in the context of encouraging the use of Tamil as a medium of instruction, and not about signing the MoU for SS funds...”

The spokesperson further said, “This distortion of facts is undesirable and far away from the central message in the correspondence.”Mr. Pradhan had stated in the August 30 letter that for FY 2024-25, Rs 4305.66 crore has been approved under Samagra Shiksha for Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin had stated in his August 27 letter that first instalment of Samagra Shiksha funds for FY 2024-25 had not been released for Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry has not responded to The Hindu’s queries on Saturday, on whether the Central share of the first instalment for the SS scheme had been released.

