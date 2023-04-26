ADVERTISEMENT

Pradhan stresses need to enhance skills from school level 

April 26, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Minister said since most global working population in the next century will come from India, younger generation must be skilled to fulfil global responsibilities

Satyasundar Barik

BHUBANESWAR

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasised on enhancing skills of younger generation from school level with the introduction of new curriculum from the current academic session.

Addressing India-Singapore workshop on ‘Future of Work: Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore’ organised on the sidelines of G-20 third Education Working Group meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Pradhan said, “We must create a pan-India framework starting school to lifelong learning process. We must have an architect by end of June.”

“Let’s create an ecosystem from July onwards on a pilot model. The Singapore-India joint effort should have its impact on education system in India. Academia, industry and policymakers will work in tandem and in time-bound manner for achieving the goal,” said the Minister, who praised apprenticeship training model of Singapore.

Mr. Pradhan mooted establishment of an institution for skill mapping to know the requirement in global sphere.

“In the next quarter century, 25% of the global working population will come from India. Until and unless we skill, re-skill and upskill our young demography and prepare them for future of work, we cannot fulfil global responsibilities,” he said. Mr. Pradhan said the National Education Policy 2020, has placed equal importance on education and enhancing skills by integration of schooling and skill training.

Addressing the workshop, Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, said there was a huge opportunity to extend cooperation in the space of skill training. “Singapore follows a philosophy of leaving no one behind, training for decent jobs and building a confident nation because decent job increases the confidence of the individuals and their families,” said Mr. Wong.

