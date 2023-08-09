HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Posing as IAS-IPS officers, couple dupe residents in Srinagar; arrested

They used to pose as Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and cheat the public, the police said

August 09, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A suspended police official and his wife have been arrested in Srinagar for duping local residents promising them jobs, admissions and other assistance.

They used to pose as Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and cheat the public, the police said.

“The husband would introduce himself as Senior Superintendent of Police and his wife as Deputy Commissioner. They would meet locals and promise them jobs, admissions etc. They would make fake calls to top officials and promise to address people’s administrative issues and take money from locals,” Gaurav Sikarwar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Srinagar, said.

They were arrested after a senior citizen filed a complaint.

Fake orders recovered

Officials have recovered several fake orders from the couple’s digital devices, including one on his “induction” into the IPS.

The accused were identified as Manmohan Gangoo, a resident of Barnai in Jammu, and Ayoush Koul.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the police.

They cheated many locals,” the SP said. “It’s a good sign that people are coming forward. We received two more written complaints against the couple,” the officer said.

The police have recovered money, jewellery and electronic gadgets from the couple. 

Related Topics

Srinagar / fraud / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.