Posing as IAS-IPS officers, couple dupe residents in Srinagar; arrested

August 09, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - SRINAGAR

A suspended police official and his wife have been arrested in Srinagar for duping local residents promising them jobs, admissions and other assistance.

They used to pose as Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and cheat the public, the police said.

“The husband would introduce himself as Senior Superintendent of Police and his wife as Deputy Commissioner. They would meet locals and promise them jobs, admissions etc. They would make fake calls to top officials and promise to address people’s administrative issues and take money from locals,” Gaurav Sikarwar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Srinagar, said.

They were arrested after a senior citizen filed a complaint.

Fake orders recovered

Officials have recovered several fake orders from the couple’s digital devices, including one on his “induction” into the IPS.

The accused were identified as Manmohan Gangoo, a resident of Barnai in Jammu, and Ayoush Koul.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the police.

They cheated many locals,” the SP said. “It’s a good sign that people are coming forward. We received two more written complaints against the couple,” the officer said.

The police have recovered money, jewellery and electronic gadgets from the couple.