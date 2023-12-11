Portrait ‘acceptable to all’ should be displayed in legislature: Rayaraddi

December 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Urging for more portraits, including that of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi -- to be displayed in the Legislative Assembly hall at Suvarna Soudha here, Congress legislator Basavaraj Rayaraddi said that “certain changes” are required in the portraits that are already mounted in the hall.

“The portraits that are acceptable to all should be put up. Discuss the matter in Business Advisory Committee or form a house committee, if necessary. The portraits are hung in Parliament based on the recommendation of a committee,” the former Minister has written to Speaker U.T. Khader.

While it was rumored that he would ask for the portrait of Hidutva idealogue V.D. Savarkar to be replaced, he has not done so.

He has said that the portrait of Basavanna that is currently there has to be replaced with that of a portrait of the social reformer with a crown that he wore as the Prime Minister. Taking exception to the location of the Mahatma Gandhi portrait, he has said it has to be put in the same row as that of Basavanna since Gandhi’s portrait was in the lower row. Similarly, he has sought the portrait of Subash Chandra Bose in a military uniform instead of dhoti and shirt in the Assembly hall. “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the portrait is not recognisable. Change the portrait of him with the Constitution in his hand.”

Among the portraits that he has sought are first President of India Rajendra Prasad, first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Chief Ministers of Karnataka Kengal Hanumanthaiah and S. Nijalingappa.

