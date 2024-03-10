Ponguleti inaugurates K-Hub at KU, lays foundation for several development projects in Warangal

March 10, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Minister for Revenue, Housing, and the Information and Public Relations Department Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy laid the foundation and inaugurated several development projects, including the K-Hub (Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Career Hubs) at Kakatiya University campus, here on Sunday.

Later, he laid foundation for development works and inaugurated projects developed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at a cost of ₹280.85 crore. He was accompanied by Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, and Tribal Welfare, Panchayat Raj, and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka).

The projects include a 1,500-kilolitre Elevated Level Surface Reservoir (ELSR) constructed at Puppalagutta, Balasamudram Children’s Park, beautification works at the junctions, and the foundation for comprehensive stormwater drainage works for management at 12 vents centre in the city.

Speaking at these programmes, Mr. Reddy criticised the previous government for failing to construct the university compound even a decade after the State’s formation and stressed his government’s commitment to enhancing the education and healthcare sectors. He announced that the Indiramma Housing programme would be launched on March 11 at Bhadrachalam by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Referring to the regularisation issues of the contract teachers in the State varsities, he said that the government would look into the matter. He also reminded that the government had taken steps to streamline the TSPSC and issued a notification for the recruitment of 11,600 teachers. He said that they had given appointments to 31,000 candidates within 75 days of the government’s formation, with plans to generate 2 lakh jobs within a year. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh, Registrar Prof P Malla Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, Wardhnannept MLA K.R Nagaraju and others were present.