Police set up stall to educate people on road rules

October 01, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to creating awareness of traffic rules and measures being taken to avert accidents, Madurai City Police have established a stall near Mariamman Teppakulam, a place of leisure with walkway and a bustling food court that has been attracting a lot of visitors in the evening in the recent years.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the stall on Sunday. The stall contains messages on road safety, and the fines imposed for various violations. A breakdown of various types of accidents that occurred in the city and ways to prevent them were also provided.

One such message said that of the total fatalities reported from 2021 to 2023 in Madurai city, 33% of the victims were pedestrians and 55% two-wheeler riders.

Details of number of cases booked against vehicles for flouting traffic rules were also there. According to the data, about 1.84 lakh cases were booked under Motor Vehicles Act in 2023 till August. There were also details of measures being taken to bring down the accident rate.

A police official said, “In view of quarterly holidays for schools, the stall would remain open for 10 days.