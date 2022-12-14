Police seize 600 grams of ganja from Zomato delivery boy

December 14, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The sleuths of Tukaramgate police station on Wednesday apprehended one Zomato delivery boy who was involved in procuring and selling ganja. The police seized 600 grams of ganja from his possession.

Based on credible information, the police apprehended Nitish Chandra, 20, from a hotel in Secunderabad where he was trying to sell ganja to needy customers. Upon enquiry, he revealed that he would procure ganja from one Rahul and supply it in Zomato delivery bags to avoid suspicion. On December 11, he collected 5 packets of ganja from Rahul, out of which he sold two packets for ₹5000 to a few customers in Neredmet. He stopped at Rio Pint Hotel in Tukaramgate to deliver the ganja to a customer, where he was apprehended.

The police seized 600 grams of ganja, one Zomato food delivery bag, one vivo mobile, one bike and ₹5,000 cash. The police are on a lookout for Rahul and have identified about 20 customers through the accused. Appropriate action will be taken against them, said a police official.

CONNECT WITH US