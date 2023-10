October 04, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has condemned the raids conducted on the houses of journalists and other people associated with the news portal NewsClick.

K. Uma, State Secretary, Karnataka unit, has said that the BJP government had refused to give any explanation on this act of the police. “This fresh incursion reaffirms the truth that freedom of expression is under grave threat in the fascist autocratic rule of the BJP,” she said in a release.

