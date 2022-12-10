Police nab 4 for peddling drugs, seize 72 kg ganja

December 10, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Mangalhat Police apprehended three suspected ganja peddlers and one ganja transporter on Saturday. The police seized 72 kg ganja, 1.8 kg ganja seeds, 1 car and 4 mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

The prime accused Akash Singh (32) is a resident of Dhoolpet and has been procuring ganja from Vizag, Odisha and other places since 2018. He then collaborated with Shaik Subhani who already has five cases registered against him for selling ganja. Both of them formed a network of four peddlers in and around Hyderabad where they would sell ganja sachets weighing 10 grams to needy customers.

The police identified 23 consumers during interrogation and are investigating further to identify more such consumers and apprehend them as well, said DCP HNEW..

