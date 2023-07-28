Police forced to act, says Bihar Minister day after two shot dead

July 28, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

Patna

Responding to the furore over two persons being shot dead during a protest against sustained power cuts a day earlier in Katihar district, Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Thursday that confronted with an agitated crowd, the police were forced to act.

A crowd of over 1,000 people from five villages of the Barsoi area had gathered in front of the electricity department office at the sub-divisional magistrate’s building on Wednesday to vent their ire at the frequent power outages and indulged in stone-pelting.

“They broke the office gate. If people indulge in hooliganism, then police will have to take action to maintain law and order,” the Minister said. His comment came after the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) on Wednesday issued a statement saying that the police “opened limited fire in self-defence” after the crowd could not be controlled with lathi-charge. More than a dozen police personnel and power department employees sustained injuries in the incident, the statement added.

The Opposition BJP criticised Mr. Yadav’s comments and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.

“Due to the company of RJD leaders, even JD(U) leaders have started speaking the language of criminals and goons. During the British regime, Indians used to get bullets and batons for raising their voice to demand rights. Something similar is happening in the regime of Nitish Kumar,” BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said.

Probe team formed

Katihar District Magistrate Ravi Prakash said that a joint team of Additional District Magistrate and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) has been formed to probe the incident.

“The team will visit the spot and also look at all angles through the video footage available. Based on the report, further action would be taken. We will identify who led the mob and provoked them into stone-pelting,” Mr. Prakash said.

Kaithar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said that the situation was under control in the area on Thursday and adequate police force has been deputed to maintain peace.

