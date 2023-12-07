Police bust two interstate drug gangs, arrest six

December 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted two interstate rackets and arrested six people responsible for supplying drugs from Manipur, Thailand, and Kanpur to college students in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Wednesday.

The first international gang was involved in marijuana trafficking via Manipur and Thailand, police said.

Three members of the gang, Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh, 36; Thiyam Rabikanta Singh, 32; and Rudransh Gupta, 33, have been arrested. Forty-eight kilograms of fine-quality marijuana and 100 grams of organic marijuana were recovered from the accused, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrests were made after receiving inputs on drug traffickers active in colleges and universities, said police.

“We received a tip-off that a drug syndicate has been supplying drugs from a house at DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar. It was revealed that the marijuana was transported from Manipur and Shillong via rail, and organic marijuana from Thailand’s Phuket by air,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

During the investigation, the accused revealed they sold the drugs to various clients in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida through porters and online delivery services, Mr. Yadav added.

“Rudransh remained in touch with clients through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook at various universities, supplied drugs through porter services, and took money via online payment,” Mr. Yadav said.

In another operation carried out by the Crime Branch, police received a tip-off that a Kanpur drug syndicate was supplying high-quality drugs in the Delhi-NCR region, Mr. Yadav said.

A raid was conducted near Kakrola Mod in Dwarka, following which the police arrested three accused — Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Agarwal, and Khalid Zafar — and recovered 15 grams of MDMA and 1,200 grams of organic marijuana from them, Mr. Yadav said, adding that a vehicle by the gang members was also seized.