Police bust arms cartel in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

January 12, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police busted an arms and ammunitions cartel and apprehended two people involved in “heinous cases” ahead of Republic Day, police said on Thursday.

On January 1, a tip-off was received by a police officer regarding Anuj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The accused was said to be travelling to Maurice Nagar to supply illegal firearms to two persons — Dharampal and Sumit — both residents of Meham in Haryana, as per police.

Subsequently, teams were formed to apprehend the accused, camping around the area ahead of the meeting. At 6.40 p.m., two suspects in a car came toward the Rugby Stadium. The car stopped in front of a house in Cavalry Lane, and a person on a scooter without a registration plate came toward the car, and handed over a colourful bag to the two men, as per police.

The suspects were successfully identified as the aforementioned Dharampal, Sumit, and Anuj. Two semi-automatic pistols and ten live cartridges were recovered from their possession, as well as the colourful package, which contained ten single-shot pistols and 20 live cartridges of .32 bore, said police.

“During investigation, the accused revealed that they received illegal firearms from Anuj, and were asked to supply them to a resident of Haryana named Moni. Both accused persons have a criminal history, and have been involved in cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, robbery and snatching,” DCP (North) Manoj Kumar said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

