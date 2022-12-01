  1. EPaper
Police book two pubs for playing music beyond 10 p.m.

Police register cases against the owners and managers of the pubs for violating HC orders

December 01, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against Amnesia and Insomnia pub for violating the High Court orders of playing music beyond the stipulated time.

The officers from the police while patrolling on Wednesday night found that the pub was playing music at about 10.40 p.m. whereas the High Court order restricts them to play music beyond 10 p.m. The personnel on duty recorded a video of the same and then took action. 

The police have booked a case against the pub under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 and 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector of Jubilee Hills Police Station S Rajashekar Reddy said: “Upon noticing the violation, we had to take action. In the complaint, we have mentioned the name of the pub manager and both the owners. We had booked the same pub a few weeks ago regarding the same violation.”

