Police arrests member of Delhi’s Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang

January 12, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

A member of the notorious Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, who was previously involved in shootout in Rajouri Garden, was arrested by the Special Cell, police said on Thursday.

Teams were formed to arrest the absconding gangster, who was identified as Akhil alias Maya, 28, and a resident of Sonipat, said police, adding that the accused is habitual offender and has been involved in seven criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, and criminal intimidation.

Police received a tip-off that the accused had been active around the outer Delhi area, and further input was received that he was expected to meet with his associates at Rohini Sector 18 on the evening of January 8, said DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar.

“Subsequently, teams were formed to nab the accused. Police surrounded him and asked him to surrender, but he whipped out a pistol and aimed it towards the team. However, police personnel responded quickly, and arrested the accused under the relevant provisions of the law,” Mr. Kumar said.

As per police, the accused is known to provide logistics and financial help to the members of the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang. On December 15 last year, he, along with five or six other associates, reached the Hangover Club in Rajouri Garden and fired gunshots.