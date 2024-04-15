PMK was behind the protected agricultural zone declaration, claims Anbumani Ramadoss

April 15, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

It was Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) that pushed for the declaring the delta a protected agricultural zone during the AIADMK rule, said the party president Anbumani Ramadoss here on Monday.

Campaigning for the PMK’s candidate M.K. Stalin in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Anbumani said, “Back then, I was the first to raise voice to safeguard the delta districts from the so called development projects that hampered this region’s fertility. It was out of my pressure former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami enacted the Act.”

Pointing to the recent statement made by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about building Mekedatu dam, Mr. Anbumani said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s silence on this issue showed his party’s stand.

Without naming the Congress candidate who is contesting from this constituency, Mr. Anbumani said, “Narendra Modi will surely be the Prime Minister after the elections. Why should Mayiladuthurai voters vote for a Congress candidate who has no connection with the PM? By voting for the PMK candidate, I can take him directly to the PM representing your problems.”

Mr. Anbumani also said the AIADMK voters are wasting their votes as their party has no alliance with any national party.