GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PMK was behind the protected agricultural zone declaration, claims Anbumani Ramadoss

April 15, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

It was Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) that pushed for the declaring the delta a protected agricultural zone during the AIADMK rule, said the party president Anbumani Ramadoss here on Monday.

Campaigning for the PMK’s candidate M.K. Stalin in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Anbumani said, “Back then, I was the first to raise voice to safeguard the delta districts from the so called development projects that hampered this region’s fertility. It was out of my pressure former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami enacted the Act.”

Pointing to the recent statement made by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about building Mekedatu dam, Mr. Anbumani said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s silence on this issue showed his party’s stand.

Without naming the Congress candidate who is contesting from this constituency, Mr. Anbumani said, “Narendra Modi will surely be the Prime Minister after the elections. Why should Mayiladuthurai voters vote for a Congress candidate who has no connection with the PM? By voting for the PMK candidate, I can take him directly to the PM representing your problems.”

Mr. Anbumani also said the AIADMK voters are wasting their votes as their party has no alliance with any national party.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.