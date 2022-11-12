PMK demands forming committee to assess flood damage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday in the city demanded the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee, comprising Ministers and senior officials, to visit all the districts and inspect the damage caused by the recent spells of rain.

In a statement, he said Sirkazhi has witnessed the highest rainfall in more than a century, resulting in significant damages. He pointed out that many places in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts had also witnessed heavy rainfall. Apart from causing significant damages to agricultural crops, the rains have affected people from all walks of life.

He said the committee should visit all districts and submit a detailed report based on which the government can release adequate compensation to the affected farmers and other people.