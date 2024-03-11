PM Modi inaugurates expanded Terminal 1 at Delhi’s IGI Airport

March 11, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated 15 airports, including the expanded Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi, which will now have the capacity to handle 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) — over twice its capacity of 17 MPPA.

The expanded Terminal 1 is expected to be operational come May, as currently, the processes related to Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer are under way, through which various stakeholders will be familiarised with operations at the new terminal, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The expansion work, undertaken by ty the GMR Airports Infrastructure-led DIAL, was begun in 2019 after the airport witnessed a massive surge in air traffic movement and passenger numbers, exceeding expectations.

Currently, the airport is spread across three terminals. Terminal 2 has a capacity of 15 MMPA, while Terminal 3 has a capacity of 45 MMPA.

The expanded T1 will feature eight entry gates equipped with DigiYatra’s facial recognition system. Other amenities include 20 automated tray retrieval systems, 100 check-in counters including 36 self-baggage drop kiosks, and 10 baggage reclaim carousels which will be able to handle 6,000 units of baggage per hour, up from the earlier capacity of 2,340 units.

The terminal will also have 24 entry points with realigned pick-up and drop-off lanes to ease vehicular traffic. Once inside the terminal, passengers will be able to experience and utilise shopping and dining facilities, a prayer room, a yoga area, a quiet zone, lounges, charging stations, a self-medication room, baby care rooms, smart washrooms and more, said DIAL, adding that the terminal will be well connected with the Delhi Metro.

