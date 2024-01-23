GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM interacts with recipients of children’s awards

Modi presents them with souvenirs, discusses music, solar power, sports and more

January 23, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees in New Delhi on January 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees in New Delhi on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PM National Children’s Awards) and engaged in a freewheeling conversation with them on issues ranging from sports to solar power.

Mr. Modi presented souvenirs to each awardee at his official residence — 7 Lok Kalyan Marg — in the national capital, following which the children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award, an official statement said.

The children also asked him several questions. Responding to one of them, the Prime Minister spoke about his interest in music of all kinds and how it helps him in meditation.

On being asked about the launch on Monday of ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’, a scheme to install rooftop solar systems on one crore houses, Mr. Modi recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and also spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme.

Among the several subjects discussed were music, culture, solar power and sports like badminton and chess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani pose for photos with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees 2024, in New Delhi on January 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani pose for photos with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees 2024, in New Delhi on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister also discussed with the children the significance of the day and told them about ‘Parakram Diwas’, which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and how the government was honouring the legacy of the freedom fighter.

The Central government confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award on children (between 5 and 18 years of age) for their exceptional achievements. Each awardee is given a medal and a certificate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.