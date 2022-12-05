Photo exhibition on birds

December 05, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Hassan

An exhibition of bird photos, clicked by nine wildlife photographers, has been organised by Hassan Red Cross Society in Hassan on the occasion of 127 th birth anniversary of Salim Ali, popularly known as Birdman of India. As many as 300 photographs, mostly taken in the ponds and tanks in and around Hassan, are on diplay.

The five-day exhibition which began on Thursday has attracted hundreds of visitors. A majority of those visiting the exhibition are schoolchildren.

Photographs taken by Hemmige Mohan, president of Red Cross Society in Hassan, B.S. Desai, a school teacher and renowned artist, Ravindra P.C, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ananth H.V., Assistant Professor at Rajiv Engineering College, Ramesh H.S., a retired professor, Kiran K.U., Associate Professor, Maharani Science College in Mysuru, Vinod Kumar Y.V., a surgeon at SSM Hospital, Chandrashekhar H.N, administrator at The Scholars World School, and Prakash, a photojournalist, who contributes for The Hindu are on display.

“For the first time, a mega exhibition of 300 photographs has been organised in Hassan. Through this, we want to spread awareness among the public and schoolchildren about the importance of retaining the rich biodiversity”, said Mr. Hemmige Mohan.

The exhibition has been organised at the auditorium belonging to the Red Cross Society. As the city has no good gallery for the display of artworks or photographys, the organisers made use of the auditorium for the purpose.

“The city needs a good gallery. For years, the artist community of Hassan has been demanding a good gallery. The people concerned should consider this demand and ensure one”, opined M.V. Shivaram, a senior cartoonist, who took part in the inauguration of the exhibition.

Retired IFS officer A.M.Annaiah, Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N.Basavaraj and others attended the inauguration of the exhibition. The exhibition will be open for visitors up to Monday (December 5).

